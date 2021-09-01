Summit Financial LLC Acquires 2,530 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.3% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,823,000 after purchasing an additional 83,566 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,907,000 after purchasing an additional 464,618 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after purchasing an additional 253,118 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 598,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,957,000 after purchasing an additional 81,450 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $157.21. 355,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,638. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $157.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

