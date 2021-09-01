Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 614,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the July 29th total of 752,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of SURDF opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $31.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97.
About Sumitomo Realty & Development
