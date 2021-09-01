Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Saia by 999.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,765,000 after buying an additional 487,941 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Saia by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Saia by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,468,000 after buying an additional 144,353 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Saia by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after buying an additional 123,003 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Saia by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after buying an additional 122,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Saia alerts:

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

Shares of SAIA opened at $240.13 on Wednesday. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.07 and a 52-week high of $259.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. Research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.