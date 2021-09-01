Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Upwork by 3.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Upwork by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Upwork by 118.9% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 2.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Upwork by 5.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $1,462,099.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,277,654.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,864,755. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -223.55 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

