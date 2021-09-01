Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $315,000 in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 115.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,969,000 after purchasing an additional 379,227 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at $26,439,000. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter valued at $22,919,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,870,000 after purchasing an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $83.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 price target on Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.41.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,155.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,606 shares of company stock worth $4,779,923 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

