Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,938 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $511,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $54.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.