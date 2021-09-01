Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) shot up 9.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. 67,335 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,817,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stratasys by 68.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 33,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 133.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.