STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.25.

STOR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of STOR remained flat at $$36.07 during trading hours on Friday. 32,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,454. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.76.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

