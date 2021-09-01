StoneX Group Inc. Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 822.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.16. The company had a trading volume of 9,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,626. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.35 and its 200 day moving average is $183.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 75.54%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

