StoneX Group Inc. Sells 74 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

StoneX Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.74. 416,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,615,474. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $127.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.75.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

