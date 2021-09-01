StoneX Group Inc. Sells 299 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up about 0.8% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $135.97. The stock had a trading volume of 913,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.89. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.90 and a 12-month high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

