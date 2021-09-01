StoneX Group Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSE. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 9.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Trinseo by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 100.4% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinseo stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.04. 9,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,572. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.59. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.95) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Trinseo Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

