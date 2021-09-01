StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of StoneX Group worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $201,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.43. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $70.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.18.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,055.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

