StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.9% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $415.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,030,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,835. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $416.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

