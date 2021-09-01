StoneX Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 131.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,565 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5,175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,315,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,843,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,482 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,487,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,210,000 after purchasing an additional 456,656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,596 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS remained flat at $$50.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 665,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,769. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.62 and a 52-week high of $51.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th.

