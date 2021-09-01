StoneX Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,399.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,195,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,837 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 410.6% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 975,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 784,141 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $34,318,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,387.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 500,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,566,000 after buying an additional 480,056 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632,777.8% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after buying an additional 455,600 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.59. 1,307,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,516. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $78.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.