Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Takes $51,000 Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 750 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $806,729,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $409,526,000. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,024,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,523,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 648,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,656,632.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rich Wong sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $2,528,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 340,052 shares of company stock worth $20,960,765 over the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.84.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

