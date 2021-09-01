Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases New Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 255 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BMO. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 153,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after acquiring an additional 74,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

BMO stock opened at $99.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $106.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.03.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

