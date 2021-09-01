Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Makes New Investment in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,073 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $27.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.27.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

