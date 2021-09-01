Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Invests $109,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUMN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,805,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 28.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. Analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

