Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Buys 79 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 846 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $1,181,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 29.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Shares of GS stock opened at $414.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $384.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.27. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.