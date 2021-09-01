StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $84.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. StoneCo traded as low as $44.60 and last traded at $47.82, with a volume of 62179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

STNE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. New Street Research started coverage on StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in StoneCo by 49.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10,630.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 87.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.21.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

