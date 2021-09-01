Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 958 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,581% compared to the average daily volume of 57 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMR opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.71). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 79.93% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $395.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $19,253,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $18,265,000. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $13,327,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $11,051,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $10,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

