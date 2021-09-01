Stipend (SPD) Trading Down 42.3% This Week

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 59.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Stipend has a market capitalization of $600,398.11 and $1,146.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 42.3% against the dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0473 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,433.26 or 1.00062376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00048387 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.98 or 0.00968245 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.83 or 0.00497488 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.88 or 0.00368915 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00066316 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,693,116 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

