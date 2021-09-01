Stephen N. Ashman Sells 9,052 Shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 9,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $214,985.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen N. Ashman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Stephen N. Ashman sold 7,846 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $187,754.78.

Capital Bancorp stock opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 22.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Bancorp by 66.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 57,853 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 34.3% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 466,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 80.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

