Stealth Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Stealth has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $8,328.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0923 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001007 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00037274 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00020696 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,015 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

