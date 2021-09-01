Stanley J. Meresman Sells 38,033 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 38,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $7,246,427.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stanley J. Meresman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Stanley J. Meresman sold 15,967 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $2,316,492.36.

DASH stock opened at $191.40 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $64.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.43.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $2,731,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $722,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

