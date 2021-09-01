Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $341.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to report sales of $341.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $343.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $339.31 million. Standard Motor Products reported sales of $343.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

SMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE SMP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,840. Standard Motor Products has a 52 week low of $39.09 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company has a market capitalization of $957.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $237,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,915 shares of company stock worth $2,568,663. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,371,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 71,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

