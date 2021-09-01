SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.82

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.75, with a volume of 16312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SSE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Get SSE alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.0679 per share. This represents a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.06%.

SSE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.