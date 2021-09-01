SRAX Stock to Split on Friday, September 17th (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Friday, September 17th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, September 17th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of SRAX stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66. SRAX has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRAX shares. Dawson James increased their price target on SRAX from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRAX in the 1st quarter valued at $3,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SRAX by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 131,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SRAX by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 35,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of SRAX by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

