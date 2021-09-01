Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 201,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

SPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The stock has a market cap of $586.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Spero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $380,352.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 122.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 392.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

