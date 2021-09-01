SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,253,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $502.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,172. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $321.77 and a 12 month high of $507.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $491.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $486.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

