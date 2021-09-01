SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 53,688 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 532,754 shares.The stock last traded at $39.77 and had previously closed at $39.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 691.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 176,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

