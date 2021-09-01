SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Position Lessened by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 44,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 307.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.57.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

