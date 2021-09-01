SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,704 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 33.6% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.11. 1,831,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,670. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.