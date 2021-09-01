SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.80 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

SpartanNash stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.39. 173,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other news, Director William R. Voss sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

