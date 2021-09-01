Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 6,920 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,920 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 52,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 200,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,836,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,795,762,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,070,338 shares of company stock valued at $430,373,059 over the last quarter.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $76.11 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $80.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

