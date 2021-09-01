Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,731,000 after buying an additional 315,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,367,000 after buying an additional 147,947 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,052,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,605,000 after purchasing an additional 406,922 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $134.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $99.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.10. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $135.03.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

