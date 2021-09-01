Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

SCHP opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16.

