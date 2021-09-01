Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,640,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $804,565,000 after acquiring an additional 699,310 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 167,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $164.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.85.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

