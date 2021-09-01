South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,927. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.02%.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,049.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.