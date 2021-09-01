Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

XPL opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Solitario Zinc has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 29,473 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solitario Zinc in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 310.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 236,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

About Solitario Zinc

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

