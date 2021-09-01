Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.63% from the stock’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “
XPL opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Solitario Zinc has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53.
About Solitario Zinc
Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.
See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solitario Zinc (XPL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.