SnowGem (XSG) Trading Down 13.2% This Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004456 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.