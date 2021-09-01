Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,211,000 after buying an additional 2,841,583 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,031,464,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 23.1% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,015,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,987 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Snap by 10.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNAP opened at $76.11 on Wednesday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a PE ratio of -149.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.25.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 13,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $939,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,070,338 shares of company stock worth $430,373,059 over the last ninety days.

SNAP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

