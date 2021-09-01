Smoothy Trading 13.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. Smoothy has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $675,166.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smoothy has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00063544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00135653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.83 or 0.00162071 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.45 or 0.07335830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,498.42 or 1.00199829 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $478.58 or 0.01009579 BTC.

About Smoothy

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

