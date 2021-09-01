Smith Asset Management Group LP Takes $274,000 Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EHC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,928,000 after acquiring an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Encompass Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Encompass Health by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 282,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 177,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $18,220,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.94. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.75%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

