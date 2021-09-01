Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 4,540 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $11,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,652,000 after acquiring an additional 550,202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Dropbox by 96,421.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dropbox by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,611,000 after purchasing an additional 513,318 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dropbox by 27,777.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,482 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Dropbox by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,526,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,011,000 after purchasing an additional 872,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $2,672,443.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $120,055.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,182 shares of company stock worth $4,828,053 in the last 90 days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.71. 2,806,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,174,995. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.95. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

