Smith Asset Management Group LP Purchases New Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 180 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth $28,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

The Boeing stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.03. 395,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,615,474. The stock has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.57 and its 200 day moving average is $235.75.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.