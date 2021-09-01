Smith Asset Management Group LP Lowers Stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lowered its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,114 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 96.8% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of MasTec by 268.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,756,000 after buying an additional 513,239 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,118,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

MTZ stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.98. 17,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.91.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

