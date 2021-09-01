Smith Asset Management Group LP Invests $137,000 in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $386,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 23,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $604,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRB traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.28. 60,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.18. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $26.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 27.41%.

HRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H&R Block presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

